Flag march held in Sukkur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A flag march was held and security arrangements reviewed to ensure peaceful observance of Muharram in the district

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :A flag march was held and security arrangements reviewed to ensure peaceful observance of Muharram in the district.

Senior Superintendent of Police Sukkur, Irfan Ali Samo led the flag march. Officials of traffic police, 15 Madadgar and Soecial branch officials participated in the flag march.