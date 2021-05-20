Flag march held in Sukkur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :District police on Thursday held flag march in different areas of the district to monitor law and order and implementation of Corona SOPs.

According to SSP Sukkur Irfan Ali Samo, the purpose of the flag march and other security arrangements was to create awareness among citizens to follow Corona SOPs for the safety of their own life.

It was matter of satisfaction that most of the people have started wearing face masks in response to continuous awareness campaign launched by NCOC.