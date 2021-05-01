Flag march held to create awareness of SOPs

Following the orders of SSP Tharparkar Hassan Sardar Niazi, a flag march was held in Mithi and Islamkot under the supervision of SDPOs to ensure implementation of the restrictions imposed by Tharparkar Police and Pak Army for prevention of coronavirus

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Following the orders of SSP Tharparkar Hassan Sardar Niazi, a flag march was held in Mithi and Islamkot under the supervision of SDPOs to ensure implementation of the restrictions imposed by Tharparkar Police and Pak Army for prevention of coronavirus.

The flag march was attended by SDPOs of the district, SHOs, concerned officers and Pak Army officers and youth.

Police mobiles of different police stations, motorbikes of 15 helpers and Pakistan Army mobiles participated in the flag march.

The purpose of the flag march is to protect the lives and property of the citizens and to protect the public and private property. The police officers are on the front line in the fight against coronavirus. The implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) against the coronavirus is in the interest of entire nation which is why citizens should avoid unnecessary movements, maintain distance and wear mask.