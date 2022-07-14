Flag march held to maintain law and order in city

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :On the directives of SSP Amjad Ahmed Shaikh, a flag march was carried out by the police on Wednesday night to maintain law and order in the city.

Police personnel led by DIB in-charge Inspector Akbar Lund, DSPs and SHOs patrolled various areas of the city.

The flag march aimed at maintaining law and order and a sense of security among the people.