Flag March Held To Maintain Law & Order During Muharram

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 03, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Flag March held to maintain law & order during Muharram

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Sukkur Police on Wednesday held flag march on the city's roads to maintain law and order during Muharram-ul-Harram.

Supervised by Assistant Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur, Muhammad Usman Khan the flag march was started from the city bypass and culminated at its starting point after marching on the city's roads including Shikarpur road, Bander road, Station Road, Minara Road and Station Road.

Equipped with commandos of police, the flag march was participated by Sub Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs), Station House Officers (SHOs), extra force of Police Line and motorcycle squads.

More than 500 armed policemen will be deployed to maintain peace during Muharram-ul-Harram in Sukkur city.

