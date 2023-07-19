Open Menu

Flag March Held To Maintain Law, Order During Muharram

Muhammad Irfan Published July 19, 2023 | 09:13 PM

Flag march held to maintain law, order during Muharram

Sukkur Police on Wednesday held flag march on the city's roads to maintain law and order during Muharram-ul-Harram

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :Sukkur Police on Wednesday held flag march on the city's roads to maintain law and order during Muharram-ul-Harram.

Supervised by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur, Sanghaar Malik, the flag march was started from the city bypass and culminated at its starting point after marching on the city's roads including Shikarpur road, Bander road, Station Road, Minara Road and Press Club.

Equipped with commandos of police, the flag march was participated by Sub Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs), Station House Officers (SHOs), extra force of Police Line and motorcycle squads.

More than 500 armed policemen have been deployed to maintain peace during Muharram-ul-Harram in Sukkur city.

