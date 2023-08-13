LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police Larkana Dr Muhammad Imran Khan along with ASP city Attiqur Rehman Mekan led a flag march of Police and Shahbaz Rangers, a convoy of police and Rangers vehicles and motorcycles, that took a round of the Larkana city as part of 76th Independence Day, to maintain law and order security arrangements on Sunday evening.

Officials of Police DSPs, SHOs, inspectors, Emergency 15 Jawans and officials of Shahbaz Rangers participated in the flag march.

The convoy took its start from SSP Chowk Larkana and passed through all the main roads of the city.

Later, the SSP along with other officials of Police also inspected routes of Independence Day functions and processions.

While talking to the media men, the SSP said that a comprehensive security plan has been prepared to meet any emergency situation on Independence Day and strict vigilance is being maintained over anti-state and anti-social elements, he added.

He said that he was satisfied with the security arrangements made by the police adding: "We are fully prepared to counter any attempt by the anti-social elements to harm peace."The SSP also said that in different areas of district Larkana, joint teams of district police and other law enforcement and intelligence agencies are conducting search operations and targeted operations against the evil elements.