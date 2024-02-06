Open Menu

Flag March Hold In Nawabshah For General Election

Faizan Hashmi Published February 06, 2024 | 08:04 PM

Flag march hold in Nawabshah for general election

A Joint Flag March by Police and Sindh Rangers was organized that marched different areas of the district Shaheed Benazirabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) A Joint Flag March by Police and Sindh Rangers was organized that marched different areas of the district Shaheed Benazirabad.

The Flag March started from different police stations participated by police jawans, rangers and police officials.

SSP Capt (retd) Haider Raza said that police is all time alert and fool proof security is being given to all police stations.

The SSP said that security is high alert at all polling stations while police commandos are deployed at all sensitive polling station, adding that CCTV cameras are installed at all sensitive polling stations.

He said that Flag March was organized to show that police was competent to face any untoward situation in the district. SSP said that safety of life and property is prime duty of police.

APP/rzq/mwq

Related Topics

Sindh Rangers Police Martyrs Shaheed Alert March All From

Recent Stories

Mohsin Naqvi visits Kartarpur Corridor

Mohsin Naqvi visits Kartarpur Corridor

4 minutes ago
 Harry jets in as King Charles's cancer 'caught ear ..

Harry jets in as King Charles's cancer 'caught early'

4 minutes ago
 LESCO detects electricity pilferers in Shalimar Di ..

LESCO detects electricity pilferers in Shalimar Division

4 minutes ago
 927,972 registered voters in district Abbottabad s ..

927,972 registered voters in district Abbottabad set to exercise democratic righ ..

4 minutes ago
 ECP regional office establishes 2,860 polling stat ..

ECP regional office establishes 2,860 polling stations for 8 districts of Hazara ..

4 minutes ago
 LESCO (Lahore Electric Supply Company) officer pas ..

LESCO (Lahore Electric Supply Company) officer passes away

10 minutes ago
CM once again reviews police deployment at sensiti ..

CM once again reviews police deployment at sensitive polling stations

9 minutes ago
 Secretary Excise for eliminating drugs in KP

Secretary Excise for eliminating drugs in KP

10 minutes ago
 Elections-2024: PLF takes out rally to get maximum ..

Elections-2024: PLF takes out rally to get maximum support for Yusuf Raza Gilani

10 minutes ago
 SBP announces public holiday on February 8

SBP announces public holiday on February 8

9 minutes ago
 DC imposes section 144 in Khairpur

DC imposes section 144 in Khairpur

10 minutes ago
 Closing ceremony of XI Cohort of NFDP-2023 held

Closing ceremony of XI Cohort of NFDP-2023 held

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan