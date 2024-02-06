Flag March Hold In Nawabshah For General Election
Faizan Hashmi Published February 06, 2024 | 08:04 PM
A Joint Flag March by Police and Sindh Rangers was organized that marched different areas of the district Shaheed Benazirabad
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) A Joint Flag March by Police and Sindh Rangers was organized that marched different areas of the district Shaheed Benazirabad.
The Flag March started from different police stations participated by police jawans, rangers and police officials.
SSP Capt (retd) Haider Raza said that police is all time alert and fool proof security is being given to all police stations.
The SSP said that security is high alert at all polling stations while police commandos are deployed at all sensitive polling station, adding that CCTV cameras are installed at all sensitive polling stations.
He said that Flag March was organized to show that police was competent to face any untoward situation in the district. SSP said that safety of life and property is prime duty of police.
APP/rzq/mwq
