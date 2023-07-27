Flag march in Azad Jamm Kashmir

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) , Law enforcement agencies including police on Thursday staged flag march as an exercise to maintain peace and order during the processions of 8th Muharram across the cities of AJK.

The district and tehsil administration heads including local police chiefs and other senior officials of the districts and tehsil administrations led the flag march aboard the convoys of the state vehicles.

In Mirpur, the flag march contingent comprising officials of the law enforcement agencies including the local civil administration, police, Rescue 1122 and civil defense led by Deputy Commissioner Ch.

Amjad Iqbal and SSP Mirpur Raja Irfan Salim, Additional SP Raja Azhar Iqbal, ADC (G) Ch. Yasir Riaz, and other senior officers of the district administration, passed through various major city streets in Mirpur.

Flag march was aimed at to let the masses know that the law enforcement agencies were fully alert and vigilant to maintain peace and order on the sanctified eve of Youm-e-Ashur.