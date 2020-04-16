UrduPoint.com
Flag March In Khanewal

Sumaira FH 49 seconds ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 12:58 PM

District Police and Pak Army conducted joint flag march to ensure lockdown implementation here different parts of the district on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :District Police and Pak Army conducted joint flag march to ensure lockdown implementation here different parts of the district on Thursday.

DC Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherzai and DPO Muhammad Ali Waseem pledged on the occasion to implement lockdown across the region in letter and spirit under renewed direction of incumbent government.

They said local administration was vigilant to protect and serve people but they should remain indoors as corona virus threat not out rather still prevailing. They called for citizens not to violate section 144 for it was imposed to protect their lives and health.

