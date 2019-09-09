UrduPoint.com
Flag March In Mirpur, Other Cities Of AJK Held

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 09th September 2019 | 04:00 PM

Flag March in Mirpur, other cities of AJK held

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2019 ) : Sep 09 (APP):The law enforcement agencies including police here on Monday staged flag march as an exercise to maintain complete peace and order before and during the sanctified day of Youm-e-Ashur, the 10th of Muharram ul Haraam, being observed across Pakistan and AJK tomorrow on Tuesday, official sources said.

The heads of concerned district and tehsil administration including local police chiefs and other senior officials of the districts and tehsil administrations led a Flag March aboard the convoys of the state vehicles.

A contingent comprising on officials of law enforcement agencies including local civil administration, Rescue 1122 and civil defense led by Deputy Commissioner Raja Qaiser Aurangzeb Khan and SSP Mirpur Raja Irfan Salim, Additional SP Raja Azhar Iqbal, Assistant Commissioner Yasir Riaz, DSP City Ch.

Ansar Ali, DSP city Raja Nadeem Arif, passed through various major streets in Mirpur on Monday.

The objective of the Flag March was aimed to let the masses know that the law enforcement agencies were fully alert to maintain peace and law and order on the eve of Youm-e-Ashur, SSP Irfan Salim told APP here Monday when contacted.

APP / AHR.

