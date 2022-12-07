Flag march in Mirpur to maintain law & order in LB polls

The Civil law enforcement agencies including para-military Pakistan Rangers, Punjab Constabulary, Frontier Constabulary, KP police and AJK police besides the local civil administration on Wednesday staged a flag march in the lake city of Mirpur as an exercise to maintain peace and order during the polling to 3rd and last phase of Local Bodies election being held on Thursday, Dec. 8.

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) : Dec 07 (APP) ::The Civil law enforcement agencies including para-military Pakistan Rangers, Punjab Constabulary, Frontier Constabulary, KP police and AJK police besides the local civil administration on Wednesday staged a flag march in the lake city of Mirpur as an exercise to maintain peace and order during the polling to 3rd and last phase of Local Bodies election being held on Thursday, Dec. 8.

Besides Mirpur Deputy Commissioner Ch. Amjad Iqbal, SSP Raja Irfan Salim, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Ch. Yasir Riaz, SP City Raja Azher Iqbal, the law enforcement agencies personnel and the district administration led the flag march comprising the police and civil armed troops including Rangers and police personnel aboard a long convoy of vehicles.

The flag march contingent passed through various streets in Mirpur city Constituencies besides touring the adjoining area of Khari Chachian and Jatlan falling in comparatively sensitive constituency LA-4 Mirpur.

The objective of the flag march was aimed to let the masses especially the miscreants and trouble maker that the law enforcement agencies were fully alert and vigilant to frustrate any attempt of disturbance during the polling being held in their third and final phase in all three districts of Mirpur, Kotli and Bhimbher.

Identical flag marches were also staged in Bhimbher and Kotli districts of Mirpur division led by the DCs and SPs of the two districts on Wednesday to raise awareness about the maintenance of law and order situation during the polling.