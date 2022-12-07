UrduPoint.com

Flag March In Mirpur To Maintain Law & Order In LB Polls

Muhammad Irfan Published December 07, 2022 | 10:15 PM

Flag march in Mirpur to maintain law & order in LB polls

The Civil law enforcement agencies including para-military Pakistan Rangers, Punjab Constabulary, Frontier Constabulary, KP police and AJK police besides the local civil administration on Wednesday staged a flag march in the lake city of Mirpur as an exercise to maintain peace and order during the polling to 3rd and last phase of Local Bodies election being held on Thursday, Dec. 8.

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) : Dec 07 (APP) ::The Civil law enforcement agencies including para-military Pakistan Rangers, Punjab Constabulary, Frontier Constabulary, KP police and AJK police besides the local civil administration on Wednesday staged a flag march in the lake city of Mirpur as an exercise to maintain peace and order during the polling to 3rd and last phase of Local Bodies election being held on Thursday, Dec. 8.

Besides Mirpur Deputy Commissioner Ch. Amjad Iqbal, SSP Raja Irfan Salim, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Ch. Yasir Riaz, SP City Raja Azher Iqbal, the law enforcement agencies personnel and the district administration led the flag march comprising the police and civil armed troops including Rangers and police personnel aboard a long convoy of vehicles.

The flag march contingent passed through various streets in Mirpur city Constituencies besides touring the adjoining area of Khari Chachian and Jatlan falling in comparatively sensitive constituency LA-4 Mirpur.

The objective of the flag march was aimed to let the masses especially the miscreants and trouble maker that the law enforcement agencies were fully alert and vigilant to frustrate any attempt of disturbance during the polling being held in their third and final phase in all three districts of Mirpur, Kotli and Bhimbher.

Identical flag marches were also staged in Bhimbher and Kotli districts of Mirpur division led by the DCs and SPs of the two districts on Wednesday to raise awareness about the maintenance of law and order situation during the polling.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rangers Police Punjab Law And Order Vehicles Alert Lake City Mirpur Kotli Jatlan Azad Jammu And Kashmir March All

Recent Stories

Govt taking steps to improve quality of education ..

Govt taking steps to improve quality of education in Balochistan: Marree

21 seconds ago
 US Has Not Seen Evidence of Transfers of Iranian, ..

US Has Not Seen Evidence of Transfers of Iranian, North Korean Arms to Russia- W ..

22 seconds ago
 SC directs govt to form new JIT in Arshad Sharif k ..

SC directs govt to form new JIT in Arshad Sharif killing case

26 seconds ago
 Italy Reduces Russian Gas Share in Supplies to Abo ..

Italy Reduces Russian Gas Share in Supplies to About 10% - European Commission P ..

31 seconds ago
 West Seeks to Pressure Iran in Nuclear Talks by Fo ..

West Seeks to Pressure Iran in Nuclear Talks by Fomenting Unrest - Iranian Parli ..

13 minutes ago
 China Unlikely to Enter Into Arms Control Treaty t ..

China Unlikely to Enter Into Arms Control Treaty to Replace New START - Think Ta ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.