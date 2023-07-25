Flag march in Mirpurkhas to maintain peace

Mirpurkhas, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :A flag march was conducted by Mirpurkhas police and Rangers to maintain law and order situation during Muharram-ul-Haram on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas Zainul Abidin Memon, SSP Captain (Retd) Asad Ali Chaudhry and 73 Wing Commander of Qasim Rangers Colonel Atif accompanied by the flag march and security arrangements were reviewed.

During the flag march, the central imam bargahs and the passageways of the processions were inspected and the routes of the processions to the sensitive Imam Bargahs of the city including Dargah Makhan Shah were examined.

Colonel Atif, 73 Wing Commander of Qasim Rangers directed to monitor the processions through CCTV at important places of the city.

The wing commander issued instructions for the patrolling of the Rangers and the deployment of personnel at the important imambargahs during the Majlis.