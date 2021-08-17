UrduPoint.com

Flag March Of Police And Rangers Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 10:02 PM

Flag march of police and rangers held

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Imran Qureshi here on Tuesday led a flag march of Police and Rangers, a convoy of police and Rangers vehicles and motorcycles, that took a round of the city as part of Muharram security arrangements

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Imran Qureshi here on Tuesday led a flag march of Police and Rangers, a convoy of police and Rangers vehicles and motorcycles, that took a round of the city as part of Muharram security arrangements.

SP Headquarters Larkana, DSPs, SHOs, inspectors, Traffic Police and Emergency 15 Jawans and Jeans of Dhahbaz Rangers participated in the flag march.

The convoy took its start from VIP Larkana and passed through all the main roads of the city.

Later, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) along with other officials of Police also inspected routes of Moharram processions and sites of Majalis.

While talking to the media-men, the SSP said that a comprehensive security plan had been finalised to meet any emergency situation in Muharram and strict vigilance was being maintained over anti-state and anti-social elements.

Qureshi said that he was satisfied with the security arrangements made by the police adding: "We are fully prepared to counter any attempt by the anti-social elements to harm peace."The police have also setup pickets and started snap checking of the vehicles and suspected people with the help of Rangers.

Related Topics

Rangers Police Vehicles Traffic Larkana March All From

Recent Stories

Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology launc ..

Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology launches ‘UAE Quality Infrastruct ..

21 minutes ago
 China Foreign Ministry Urges US to Stop Official C ..

China Foreign Ministry Urges US to Stop Official Contacts With Taiwan, End Arms ..

4 minutes ago
 47 migrants feared dead off Mauritania: UN officia ..

47 migrants feared dead off Mauritania: UN official

4 minutes ago
 Media Will Be Able to Operate Without Restrictions ..

Media Will Be Able to Operate Without Restrictions in Afghanistan - Taliban Spok ..

4 minutes ago
 Taliban Escalated Terror Attacks, Protected Al-Qae ..

Taliban Escalated Terror Attacks, Protected Al-Qaeda During Talks With US - Pent ..

8 minutes ago
 Prime Minister, Danish counterpart discuss evolvin ..

Prime Minister, Danish counterpart discuss evolving situation in Afghanistan

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.