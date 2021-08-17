Flag march of police and rangers held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Imran Qureshi here on Tuesday led a flag march of Police and Rangers, a convoy of police and Rangers vehicles and motorcycles, that took a round of the city as part of Muharram security arrangements.

SP Headquarters Larkana, DSPs, SHOs, inspectors, Traffic Police and Emergency 15 Jawans and Jeans of Dhahbaz Rangers participated in the flag march.

The convoy took its start from VIP Larkana and passed through all the main roads of the city.

Later, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) along with other officials of Police also inspected routes of Moharram processions and sites of Majalis.

While talking to the media-men, the SSP said that a comprehensive security plan had been finalised to meet any emergency situation in Muharram and strict vigilance was being maintained over anti-state and anti-social elements.

Qureshi said that he was satisfied with the security arrangements made by the police adding: "We are fully prepared to counter any attempt by the anti-social elements to harm peace."The police have also setup pickets and started snap checking of the vehicles and suspected people with the help of Rangers.