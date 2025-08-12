Flag march organized on occasion of Independence Day in Sibi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) On the occasion of Pakistan’s Independence Day, a grand flag march was organized in Sibi under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Sibi Major (R) Ilyas Kabzai on Tuesday.

Police, Levies and other law enforcement agencies participated in the march in full force.

The aim of the flag march was to maintain law and order situation on the occasion of Independence Day and to instill national unity and patriotism among the people.

On this occasion, the Deputy Commissioner said that August 14 reminds us of our freedom and sacrifices, which we would celebrate with enthusiasm and all possible steps are being taken to protect the lives and property of the people.