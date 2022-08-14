Flag unfurled at PSCA head office

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :National flag hoisting ceremony to mark the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan was held at Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) head office here on Sunday.

Chief Operating Officer Muhammad Kamran Khan hoisted the national flag.

Police communication officers and other staff members were also present.

COO PSCA, Operations Commander PPIC3 and other officers also cut a cake to mark the day.

Addressing the participants, the PSCA COO said: "We should remember the sacrifices of our forefathers who laid down their lives for a separatehomeland for Muslims of sub-continent."The PSCA was trying its level best to make the country safe and secure, he added.