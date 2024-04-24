Flags, panaflexes removed from roads, streets for beautification of city: Mayor Karachi

- Home
Muhammad Irfan Published April 24, 2024 | 08:03 PM
Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab Wednesday said that there will be no compromise on the beauty of the city, therefore flags and panaflexes are being removed from various streets and roads without any discrimination so that the beauty of the city can be restored
Following the directives of the Mayor Karachi, the City Wardens department of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation has removed all kinds of flags and panaflexes from the Sharea Faisal from the airport to the Governor's House, from nursery on Sharah e Quaideen to Quaid-e-Azam's mausoleum, from Clifton 2 talwar round about to Clifton Bridge and Metropole and from the Cantt Station to the PIDC.
The KMC officials also carried out this work at the Kashmir Road, near IBA city campus, Numaish and the People's Chowrangi. Flags, banners and panaflex are now removed at other main corridors of the city under the directive of the Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab.
The Mayor has said that this initiative is part of the process of restoring the beauty of the city and in this regard, the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation is fulfilling its responsibilities, additionally the process of removing all sorts of wall chalking around the main streets is also going on and these places are being improved by coloring them.
Barrister Murtaza Wahab has instructed the Municipal Services Department that all the entrances of Karachi should be painted with beautiful carvings so that visitors to the city can get a pleasant sight.
The citizens of Karachi have this responsibility to cooperate in the cleaning works in their areas and to make the neighborhoods clean like their own home, he added.
He said that beautification work is already going on at Shara-e-Faisal and other important highways and roads of Karachi which will also be made green and beautiful.
