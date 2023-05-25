UrduPoint.com

Flames Of Imran Khan's Ego Engulf 'historical Gift': Marriyum Aurangzeb

Sumaira FH Published May 25, 2023 | 10:12 PM

Flames of Imran Khan's ego engulf 'historical gift': Marriyum Aurangzeb

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday said the "watch seller" Imran Khan instilled hatred in the hearts and minds of people who had not only burnt history, but also national monuments, ambulances, and rare heritage

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday said the "watch seller" Imran Khan instilled hatred in the hearts and minds of people who had not only burnt history, but also national monuments, ambulances, and rare heritage.

"This is the burnt building of Radio Pakistan Peshawar where the historic announcement of independence and establishment of Pakistan was made," she said while sharing videos of the ransacked building of Radio Station in Peshawar.

It was the oldest radio station, which was established in 1932, she added.

She said Marconi, the inventor of wireless waves, gifted the radio to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at the request of the then Chief Minister of North-West Frontier Province. Marconi himself visited the province for installing the Radio.

Marriyum regretted that flames of Imran Khan's ego engulfed the historical gift. Those who burnt the national assets would be held accountable at all cost, she added.

The minister said puppets of Imran Khan, who undermined national interests, committed blatant crimes on May 9 under an orchestrated plan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Peshawar Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Maryam Aurangzeb Independence May All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

German Recession Caused by Europe's Refusal to Sta ..

German Recession Caused by Europe's Refusal to Stay Away From Ukraine Conflict - ..

57 seconds ago
 Hotels in Ajman record 3% increase in revenues in ..

Hotels in Ajman record 3% increase in revenues in Q1 2023

14 minutes ago
 PM, FM discuss political situation

PM, FM discuss political situation

17 minutes ago
 PML N organises rally to mark Youm-e-Takreem Shuha ..

PML N organises rally to mark Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan

17 minutes ago
 PAC observes "Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan"

PAC observes "Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan"

17 minutes ago
 Virgin Galactic Successfully Launches Unity 25 Spa ..

Virgin Galactic Successfully Launches Unity 25 Spacecraft After Almost 2 Years G ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.