Flammable items, littering prohibited in Margalla Hills

ISLAMABAD, Feb 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) on Monday imposed section 144 at Margalla Hills National Park, barring the use of flammable item on the venue as to stop fire incidents and pollution.

According to a notification issued by ICT administration, the public was being prohibited from holding BBQs, smoking, bonfires, burning and littering of garbage or plastic at the Park.

The littering and carrying flammable items such as lighters, charcoal, matchstick, bottles of petrol and kerosene oil would not be allowed at the venue.

It further said that cutting trees in the area was leading to loss of habitat including polluting water which is sheer violation of Section 21.4 of the Islamabad Wildlife (Protection, Preservation, Conservation and Management) Ordinance, 1979, hence prohibited.

The ban was imposed by Additional District Magistrate, Sheryar Arif Khan under section 144, CrPC 1898, for a period of two months.