UrduPoint.com

Flash Appeal For Pakistan's Flood Victims Being Responded Positively: UN

Muhammad Irfan Published September 14, 2022 | 07:58 PM

Flash appeal for Pakistan's flood victims being responded positively: UN

The United Nations Resident Coordinator in Pakistan Julien Harneis on Wednesday said that the joint flash appeal by the Government of Pakistan and United Nations Secretary General got a positive response from the international community

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :The United Nations Resident Coordinator in Pakistan Julien Harneis on Wednesday said that the joint flash appeal by the Government of Pakistan and United Nations Secretary General got a positive response from the international community.

Addressing a press conference here, he said that United States, Canada and other countries had made good announcements in response to the appeal.

The purpose of the press conference was to ensure transparency, he said.

"We will try to keep the media updated and will answer every question," he added.

He said the Emergency Relief Fund had announced $10 million, adding that they were exclusively discussing that how Pakistan could attain the maximum donations from the UN system.

He said the UN had already launched a $161 million flash appeal for Pakistan flood victims and for the rehabilitation purpose, adding the funding would provide critical food and cash assistance to nearly one million people residing in various districts of Balochistan, Sindh, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces.

He agreed, in the current situation, that $161 million may not be enough for relief activities as they had again made an appeal before the international community to grant more funds.

"All the international support and funding is going into the government system," he said.

"We have a responsibility to maintain financial accountability and transparency," he asserted.

The coordinator voiced the government stance that around 33 million people had been affected due to recent flooding and it would take at least three to four months for people to return to their routine life.

"We have started an immediate response to the disaster, but we are still in the early stages. We have to speed up our response, which need more funds," he said .

He also apprised that from the announced donations of 150 million Dollars from various countries, only 38.5 million dollars transactions were received uptil now. .

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa United Nations Punjab Flood Canada United States Turkish Lira May Media All From Government Million

Recent Stories

ANF arrests 11, recovers huge quantity of drugs

ANF arrests 11, recovers huge quantity of drugs

1 minute ago
 Bar always upheld rule of law, supremacy of Consti ..

Bar always upheld rule of law, supremacy of Constitution: Azam Nazeer Tarar

1 minute ago
 First CSTO Expert Group to Depart to Armenia on Th ..

First CSTO Expert Group to Depart to Armenia on Thursday - CSTO

1 minute ago
 Aliyev, Pashinyan Did Not Cancel Their Visits to S ..

Aliyev, Pashinyan Did Not Cancel Their Visits to SCO Summit - Tashkent

1 minute ago
 Ukraine Creditors Agree to Suspend Nation's Debt S ..

Ukraine Creditors Agree to Suspend Nation's Debt Service Through End of 2023 - U ..

3 minutes ago
 Russia Calls on Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan to End Bord ..

Russia Calls on Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan to End Border Provocations - Foreign Mini ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.