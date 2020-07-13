UrduPoint.com
Flash Flood Affects Four Villages In Lower Chitral, No Loss Of Life Reported

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 28 seconds ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 04:20 PM

Flash flood affects four villages in Lower Chitral, no loss of life reported

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :The flash flood caused by heavy torrential rains have affected four villages in Lower Chitral district.

According to Media Coordinator Rescue 1122 Lower Chitral, the flood have affected Bobaka, Asgoor, Payeen Golain and Rogail in Lower Chitral.

The gushing water has swept away three cattle, a mosque and shops in a jiffy at Bobaka village.

No loss of life has been reported so far, however roads and bridges in the affected area were damaged. The Rescue 1122 Lower teams under supervision Emergency Officer Zafaruddin were busy in relief and rescue activities in the affected areas.

The flood was passing through Golen Gol area.

