Flash flood enters in Ayub Teaching Hospital

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :The heavy downpour in Abbottabad caused havoc, the main building of Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) was also hit by the natural calamity, where a large amount of water entered various buildings including wards of the hospital.

According to a press release issued by the ATH, the hospital management immediately shifted the patients from affected wards as owing heavy downpour flash flood and rainwater entered several wards of the hospital.

The power system was also badly affected due to water intrusion in the hospital but the ATH technical staff started the repairing work and the power supply would be restored as soon as possible.

The ATH was committed to serving the patients 24/7. Yesterday's rain badly damaged infrastructure road network, water supply, electricity supply in Abbottabad city. The people have stuck in their houses as roads were converted into pools. In many areas, flash floods entered the houses and also damaged the household.