Flash Flood Kills Two Girls In Hazara, Injure Several Others
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 16, 2024 | 02:10 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) At least two persons on Tuesday died and several other injured due to heavy downpour and flash flood in Hazara division.
According to the Rescue 1122 and district administration sources, flash flood triggered by continuous heavy downpour destroyed many roads in all 8 districts of the region and killed two women while several other people have been injured in roof collapse and drowning incident.
In district Battagram three girls were drowned in Nullah at village Banian, locals and Rescue 1122 recovered her dead body.
In another incident three girls were drowned Sirai Arboza drain Oghi where one girl died and two others were recovered by the locals and rescue 1122 after an approximately 2 hours of struggle.
Heavy rain destroyed many roads in district Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar and Kohistan including Karakoram Highways (KKH).
District administration, Frontier Works Organization (FWO) and National Highway Authority (NHA) has cleared land slide on KKH from Kohistan.
