Flash Flood Likely In Larkana, Jacobanad, Qamar Shandadkot In Next 36 Hours
Umer Jamshaid Published August 18, 2024 | 03:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that high-level flash flooding is expected in Sind {Larkana (Jacobabad & Qambar Shandadkot districts) and Hyderabad (Dadu & Jamshoro Districts) Divisions) during the next 36 hours.
According to the daily FFC report on Sunday, the River Indus is flowing in "Medium Flood" in Guddu-Sukkur reach and "Low Flood" between Tarbela-Taunsa reach while the Kabul River also continue to run in "Low Flood" at Nowshera. Other main rivers (Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi & Sutlej including River Indus at Kotri Barrage) are flowing normally.
The combined live storage of the country's major reservoirs (Tarbela, Chashma & Mangla) stands at 10.927 MAF which is 81.83% of the total available live storage capacity of 13.354 MAF.
Yesterday's well-marked low-pressure system over the Bahawalpur Division has since\weakened into a low-pressure area, now centred near the Larkana district. Trough of strong Westerly Wave that developed yesterday persists over the Northern Afghanistan and is expected to impact the upper catchments of rivers Indus, Jhelum and Kabul. Also, moderate to strong moist currents are penetrating Sindh, Southern Punjab and adjoining areas of Balochistan from the Arabian Sea up to 7000 feet, whereas light to moderate moist currents continue to influence upper parts of Pakistan upto 5000 feet.
Further, a fresh well-marked low-pressure area has developed over North Bay or Bengal and adjoining Bangladesh.
For the next 24 hours, Flood Forecasting Division (FFD), Lahore has predicted scattered thunderstorm rain of Moderate Intensity with isolated Heavy falls over Islamabad, Punjab (Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Multan & Bahawalpur Divisions), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh (Mirpur Khas) and Balochistan (Quetta) including the upper catchments of all major rivers of 1RS.
Widespread thunderstorm rain of Moderate to Heavy intensity with scattered Very Heavy and Isolated Extremely Heavy Falls may occur over Punjab (D.G. Khan Division) and Balochistan (Zhob, Nasirabad, Loralai, Sibbi, Kalat and Makran Divisions) during the same period. As a result of these conditions, High to Very High Level Flash Flooding is anticipated in the hill torrents of D.G. Khan Division (Punjab) and the Nullahs of Balochistan (Sibbi, Nasirabad, Loralai, Zhob & Kalat Divisions) over the next 36 hours.
Recent Stories
UHS approves MBBS annual exam schedule
Former ISI Chief Faiz Hameed to be made approver against him, says Imran Khan
Aun Ali Khosa safely reaches home
Aamir Jamal ruled out from Test squad ahead of Bangladesh series
First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan tonight
Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Chance for Peace
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024
Punjab Police prioritizes business community's concerns to boost economy; AIG
CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bilawal highlights enduring relevance of Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai’s teachings2 minutes ago
-
SNGPL cuts off another 34 meters on gas theft2 minutes ago
-
Minister for public-private partnership to improve education’s quality22 minutes ago
-
FGRF starts countrywide plantation campaign22 minutes ago
-
Gilani expresses grief over losses due to rains, floods22 minutes ago
-
Two held; drugs, arms recovered in DI Khan22 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti awards heroic driver for rescuing family trapped in flood22 minutes ago
-
Deputy Chairman Senate expresses grief over losses due to rains, floods22 minutes ago
-
DPO holds Khuli-Katcheri; issues directive on complaints22 minutes ago
-
NBF publishes book on ‘Data Analysis in Pakistan'22 minutes ago
-
10,000 liter spurious milk, 753 liter unhygienic ghee discarded32 minutes ago
-
Health. minister chairs provincial outbreak committee meeting32 minutes ago