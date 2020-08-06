UrduPoint.com
Flash Flood Triggered By Lightening Submerges 10 Villages

Umer Jamshaid 55 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 06:00 PM

Flash flood triggered by lightening submerges 10 villages

BALAKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :Lightning struck Chull stream in Balakot triggered flood where 10 villages of the area immersed, people started evacuation from the villages.

According to the details, hundreds of people from ten villages of Tehsil Balakot including Dagga, Trangra, Khuri, Puhiran, Nikka, Kandmom Chatti, Cheeri, Tair Manglor, Naag and Dbarkay were trapped in the flash flood which was triggered by the lightning struck Chull stream.

Flash flood also affected houses, animals and connecting roads. Three vehicles have also been trapped in the flood. District government or any other department yet to reach in the area to help the people.

While giving the details of the flood former Union Council member Hangrai Muhammad Ismail Khari told to media persons that lightning struck nearby hill while the debris fell into the Chull stream which triggered the flood and affected a huge area of the tehsil.

He further said that people were waiting for the government support as all communication links had been destroyed and they had started evacuation on their own.

Ismail Khari requested provincial and district administration to help residents of ten villages, evacuate them and their assets including animals from the submerged areas and provide them food items.

