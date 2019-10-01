UrduPoint.com
Flash Flood Washes Away Three Children In Maidan

Tue 01st October 2019 | 01:17 PM

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) : At least three children aging from 7 to 10 were washed away by flash flood in Maidan tehsil of Lower Dir district.

Member Provincial Assembly, Malik Liaqat said heavy rain caused flash flood in water channel of Mirgam village which washed away two granddaughters and a grandson of local man named Sher Rehman.

Soon after the incident local people started search for the children and retrieved bodies of the two. Search for the third child was continued till filing of this report.

The MPA has contacted the authorities concerned to dispatch help for search operation.

