Flash Flood Wreaks Havoc In Vindar

Faizan Hashmi Published July 11, 2022 | 11:20 AM

Flash flood wreaks havoc in Vindar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2022 ) :The flash floods have wreaked havoc in Vindar as administration, Levies Force, Edhi and other rescue agencies are engaged in the rescue operation.

"To deal with the situation, Pakistan Army, FC, Pak Navy, Edhi, Lasbela Welfare Trust and other rescue agencies are engaged in the rescue operation," Deputy Commissioner Lasbela Iftikhar Bugti said on Monday.

Recent monsoon rains have affected several districts of Balochistan including Lasbella.

Over 25 people died in various districts in rain-related incidents during last couple of days.

Government of Balochistan in collaboration with the Pak Army carrying out the rescue and relief activities in catastrophe stricken areas.

Likewise, Former Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan has demanded the Balochistan government to declare Lasbela a calamity-hit area due to flood caused by the recent rains in Lasbela.

