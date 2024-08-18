Open Menu

Flash Flooding Alert Issued In South Punjab Districts

Faizan Hashmi Published August 18, 2024 | 08:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued a flash flooding alert for several districts in south Punjab over the next 36 hours due to heavy rains on Sunday.

The affected areas include the divisions of Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan and Bahawalpur, with a significant risk of flash flooding, particularly in the hills of Dera Ghazi Khan.

The commissioners of Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, and Bahawalpur, along with the Deputy Commissioners of Rajanpur, Kot Adu, Layyah, Muzaffargarh, Khanewal, Lodhran, Vehari, Rahim Yar Khan, and Bahawalnagar, have been placed on high alert.

Director General PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia has instructed all relevant departments to stay vigilant and be prepared to handle any emergency situations.

Continuous monitoring of the situation is being conducted from the PDMA control room, which operates 24/7. Rescue services, including 1122, are on standby with machinery and staff ready for immediate response.

In light of the ongoing monsoon rains, expected to continue until August 20, the public is advised to exercise caution. Citizens should avoid unnecessary travel, stay clear of power poles and hanging wires, and keep a safe distance from old or dilapidated structures. Special care should be taken to keep children away from water that accumulates in low-lying areas.

For emergencies, residents are urged to contact the PDMA helpline at 1129.

