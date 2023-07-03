Flash flooding likely in hill torrents of D G Khan Division, Northern Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that flash flooding is expected in the hill torrents of D.G Khan Division (Punjab) and local Nullah's of Northern Balochistan including small Rivers in Bannu, Kohat and D.I Khan Division (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) during July 5th to July 8th.

According to daily FFC report on Monday, low to medium-level flooding is also expected in the Nullah's of Rivers Chenab and Ravi during the said period.

A fresh rain bearing system of moderate to heavy intensity is likely to affect the upper catchments of all the Major Rivers along with Suleiman range from July 5th.

Currently, all major rivers of Indus River System (IRS) are flowing in normal except for River Kabul, a tributary of Indus River, which is presently in a low flood in Warsak-Nowshera reach.

The existing Combined Live Storage of country's major reservoirs (Tarbela, Chashma & Mangla) is 7.176 MAF of 13.443 MAF (Total Combined Live Storage) compared to only 6.11 % of last year.

According to Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) Lahore, moderate monsoon currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating into upper parts of Pakistan up to 5000 feet.

Seasonal Low lies over Northern Balochistan with its trough extending northeastwards besides a fresh deep trough of Westerly Wave lies over Northern parts of Afghanistan.

For the ensuing 24 hours FFD, Lahore has predicted mainly dry weather over most parts of the country, however scattered thunderstorm/ rain of moderate intensity is expected over the upper catchments of all the Major Rivers of IRS. Isolated thunderstorm/ rain may also occur over Islamabad, Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha & Lahore Divisions), Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan (Kalat Division) during the said period.

Scattered to widespread thunderstorm/ rain with Isolated Heavy Falls and One or Two Very Heavy Falls are expected over Islamabad, Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore & D.G. Khan Divisions) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Peshawar, Bannu, Kohat & D.I. Khan Divisions) including the upper catchments of all the major Rivers during the next 72 hours.

Isolated to scattered thunderstorm/rain is also expected over rest of Punjab including Balochistan (Kalat, Naseerabad, Loralai, Quetta, Sibi & Zhob Divisions).