- Home
- Pakistan
- Flash flooding likely in tributaries in river Kabul, hill torrents of D G Khan in next 24 hours: FFD
Flash Flooding Likely In Tributaries In River Kabul, Hill Torrents Of D G Khan In Next 24 Hours: FFD
Sumaira FH Published August 18, 2025 | 10:42 PM
The Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) Lahore has predicted flash flooding in the tributaries of river Kabul and hill torrents of DG Khan Division & Nullahs of Eastern Balochistan during the next 24 hours
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) The Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) Lahore has predicted flash flooding in the tributaries of river Kabul and hill torrents of DG Khan Division & Nullahs of Eastern Balochistan during the next 24 hours.
Nullahs of river Ravi and Jhelum (downstream) are also likely to attain low to medium level flows while low flood is also likely in River Ravi at Shahdara during the said period.
Federal Flood Commission (FFC) said that River Indus is flowing in medium flood at Tarbela, Kalabagh, Chashma and Taunsa and low flood at Guddu.
According to daily FFC report on Monday, River Kabul is also experiencing low flood with rising trend at Warsak while River Ravi is in low flood with rising trend at Jassar.
Meanwhile, River Sutlej is flowing in low flood with falling trend at Ganda Singh Wala and Sulemanki.
Water Level in Tarbela Reservoir is at elevation of 1546.
60 feet, which is just 3.40 feet below its maximum conservation level (MCL) of 1550 feet. Mangla Reservoir stands at 1213 feet which is 29 feet below its MCL of 1242 feet.
The combined live storage of Tarbela, Chashma and Mangla reservoirs stands at 10.657 MAF, which is about 80.03 % of the total available live storage capacity of 13.316 MAF.
The FFD, Lahore has predicted scattered thunderstorm/rain of moderate intensity with isolated heavy fall over Islamabad, Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sahiwal, Multan, DG Khan and Bahawalpur Divisions) and Sindh Province including the upper catchments of rivers Indus and Jhelum. Isolated thunderstorm/rain with one or two heavy falls may also occur over upper catchments of rivers Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej including Eastern Balochistan, Sargodha and Faisalabad Divisions during the next 24 hours.
Recent Stories
Egyptian President affirms commitment to coordination with Bahrain
Govt ensuring timely relief for flood victims: Minister for Parliamentary Affair ..
Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed welcomes UFC world champion Khamzat Chimaev
Ecotourism can drive sustainable economic future for communities: Devcom
Flash flooding likely in tributaries in river Kabul, hill torrents of D G Khan i ..
Khawar Hussain's second postmortem conducted at LUH
Five killed in Neelum jeep mishap
Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr Musadik Malik urges PTI to change attitud ..
RPO decides record 9442 appeals of cops during Multan tenure
The Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq inaugurates ..
Rescue 1122 alerts Murree citizens, takes steps to deal with emergency situation ..
SSP investigation orders senior officers to personally supervise heinous crime p ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt ensuring timely relief for flood victims: Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Tariq Fazal Ch ..1 minute ago
-
Ecotourism can drive sustainable economic future for communities: Devcom1 minute ago
-
Flash flooding likely in tributaries in river Kabul, hill torrents of D G Khan in next 24 hours: FFD1 minute ago
-
Khawar Hussain's second postmortem conducted at LUH1 minute ago
-
Five killed in Neelum jeep mishap1 minute ago
-
Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr Musadik Malik urges PTI to change attitude for addressing pol ..12 minutes ago
-
RPO decides record 9442 appeals of cops during Multan tenure12 minutes ago
-
The Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq inaugurates installation of sola ..12 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 alerts Murree citizens, takes steps to deal with emergency situation due to flooding in ..12 minutes ago
-
SSP investigation orders senior officers to personally supervise heinous crime probes12 minutes ago
-
TIKA mobile clinic treats 189 flood-affected patients in Buner28 minutes ago
-
Overseas Pakistanis play vital role in country’s economic progress: CM Maryam28 minutes ago