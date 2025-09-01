Flash Floods Inundate Crops, Damage Homes In Bahawalpur
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 01, 2025 | 05:50 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Flash floods have damaged standing crops spread across hundreds of acres and affected several homes following a breach in the Praan Wala zamindara (private) dyke in Ahmadpur East tehsil of Bahawalpur district.
According to reports, the breach in the dyke led to the inundation of large areas of farmland. Official sources confirmed that crops of cotton, sesame, and maize were submerged as a result of the flooding. Several houses in the area have also been damaged.
Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur, Dr.
Farhan Farooq, stated that rescue teams were actively reaching all affected areas where floodwaters from the Sutlej River had impacted crops and homes.
“A coordinated rescue and relief operation is underway in the flood-hit areas,” he said. “People affected by the flash floods are being provided with necessary rescue assistance and relief facilities.”
Authorities are continuing efforts to assess the full extent of the damage and ensure the safety and well-being of affected residents.
