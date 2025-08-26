Flash Floods Inundate Villages In Bahawalpur, Thousands Displaced
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 26, 2025 | 04:50 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) Flash floods from the Sutlej River have swept into several more villages in the Bahawalpur district, inundating thousands of acres of agricultural land and displacing a large number of residents.
Chaudhary Anwar, a farmer from Mari Qasim Shah village on the outskirts of Bahawalpur city, told APP that Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq visited the affected areas and directed the relevant departments to issue loudspeaker announcements urging residents to evacuate due to the rising floodwaters.
“Our villages lie close to the Sutlej River embankment. The flash floods have breached zamindara embankments and dykes, entering Mari Qasim Shah, Lala Dera, Tara Garh, Baqirpur, Patan Mangwani, Moran, Chakri Siyyal, Bhindi Mian, and other nearby villages,” he said. "People, along with their cattle, have begun relocating to safer areas."
Officials from the Flood Forecast Division and the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) reported that the water level has risen to within eight feet of the Empress Bridge on the Sutlej River in Bahawalpur.
Authorities warned of a potential high flood and urged immediate evacuation of settlements along the riverbanks.
According to Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) Bahawalpur, rescue teams have been deployed to the flood-affected regions and have initiated evacuation and relief operations. “People living in the flood-affected areas of Bahawalpur are being evacuated,” confirmed Dr. Baqir, head of Rescue 1122 in the district.
Latest reports indicate that floodwaters have also reached additional settlements in Khairpur Tamewali and Ahmadpur East tehsils. Standing crops—including cotton, maize, and sesame—across thousands of acres have been submerged, forcing many families to leave their homes in search of safer ground.
