Open Menu

Flash Floods Inundate Villages Near Bahawalpur After Dyke Breach

Faizan Hashmi Published August 31, 2025 | 04:00 PM

Flash floods inundate villages near Bahawalpur after dyke breach

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) Flash floods have entered homes and submerged standing crops in Baqirpur, Sahlaan, Wislaan, and surrounding areas on the outskirts of Bahawalpur city, following breaches in a small zamindara (private) dyke near Empress Bridge.

According to a survey by APP, the breach occurred in the privately maintained dyke near the Empress Bridge on the Sutlej River, approximately 3–4 kilometers from Bahawalpur. As a result, several villages near the river have been inundated. “Flash floods have entered houses and damaged standing crops spread over hundreds of acres,” official sources confirmed.

Rescue teams from the Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122, have reached the flood-affected areas and launched rescue and relief operations. Residents are being evacuated from their homes and relocated to safer areas, including flood relief camps established by the Punjab government.

“Relief camps have been set up in various parts of Bahawalpur district, including Khairpur Tamewali, Jhangi Wala, Patan Mangwani, Lala Dera, Fatowali, Jhanwar Dee Jhok, and other localities,” officials from the Deputy Commissioner’s Office said. They also confirmed that Bahawalpur city itself is safe and currently faces no threat of flooding.

Meanwhile, Deputy Speaker of the Punjab Assembly, Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channar, along with Member of the National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-N leader, Malik Iqbal Channar, visited the flood-hit areas to inspect ongoing rescue and relief efforts. They assured residents that the government stands with those affected. “All available resources will be utilized to support rescue and relief operations in flood-affected areas,” they pledged.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2025

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025

1 day ago
 Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from ..

Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..

2 days ago
 Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana ..

Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan

2 days ago
Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic rel ..

Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar

2 days ago
 HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident

HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident

2 days ago
 Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Ma ..

Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Madinah"

2 days ago
 Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate c ..

Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate challenges

2 days ago
 Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM ..

Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM Punjab’s order of swift res ..

2 days ago
 Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating ..

Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating flood-hit areas of Punjab

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan