Flash floods inundate villages near Bahawalpur after dyke breach

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) Flash floods have entered homes and submerged standing crops in Baqirpur, Sahlaan, Wislaan, and surrounding areas on the outskirts of Bahawalpur city, following breaches in a small zamindara (private) dyke near Empress Bridge.

According to a survey by APP, the breach occurred in the privately maintained dyke near the Empress Bridge on the Sutlej River, approximately 3–4 kilometers from Bahawalpur. As a result, several villages near the river have been inundated. “Flash floods have entered houses and damaged standing crops spread over hundreds of acres,” official sources confirmed.

Rescue teams from the Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122, have reached the flood-affected areas and launched rescue and relief operations. Residents are being evacuated from their homes and relocated to safer areas, including flood relief camps established by the Punjab government.

“Relief camps have been set up in various parts of Bahawalpur district, including Khairpur Tamewali, Jhangi Wala, Patan Mangwani, Lala Dera, Fatowali, Jhanwar Dee Jhok, and other localities,” officials from the Deputy Commissioner’s Office said. They also confirmed that Bahawalpur city itself is safe and currently faces no threat of flooding.

Meanwhile, Deputy Speaker of the Punjab Assembly, Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channar, along with Member of the National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-N leader, Malik Iqbal Channar, visited the flood-hit areas to inspect ongoing rescue and relief efforts. They assured residents that the government stands with those affected. “All available resources will be utilized to support rescue and relief operations in flood-affected areas,” they pledged.