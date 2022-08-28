Flash floods kill at least 17, cause loss of 7406 mln: GBDMA

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :As many as 17 people have lost their lives and 6 got injured during heavy rains, and flash floods in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), said Gilgit-Baltistan Disaster Management Authority (GBDMA) on Sunday.

According to an official statement issued by GBDMA, during these rains and flash floods 418 houses were completely destroyed while 257 were partially damaged, while the GB has occurred losses of Rs7406 million.

According to GBDMA, 22 powerhouses were damaged in the Gilgit-Baltistan floods out of which 19 were temporarily restored by the authorities.

A total of 49 roads were damaged of which 41 were temporarily restored, 78 drinking water supplies were damaged from which 65 have been temporarily restored.

Besides, 500 irrigation channels were damaged, 340 were temporarily restored, and 56 bridges were damaged out of which 43 were temporarily restored.

According to the statement, a total loss of 7405 million rupees has been caused due to these rains and floods.