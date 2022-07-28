Flash floods wreaks havoc in Balochistan as death toll rises to 111

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Aqili on Thursday said that flash floods triggered by the torrential rains have claimed several more lives in Balochistan raising the death toll to 111.

"Provincial government is facing a huge challenge to cope with the situation arising after the heavy downpour and flash floods," he said during a press briefing here at Jamali Auditorium of Civil Secretariat. Chairman NHA Khuram Agha and DG PDMA Naseer Nasar were also present.

Sharing details about the damages caused by rain and relief operation in the calamity-hit areas, CS Balochistan said that 10 districts of the province were worst affected by the monsoon rain as, during the recent monsoon spell, it rained 500 percent more than it was recorded during the last 30 years.

About colossal damages caused to property, infrastructure and livestock, the CS said that rain and floods have damaged over 10,000 houses, of them 6700 are completely destroyed. It caused damages to at least six main bridges, approximately 565 km of road while 712 livestock also died.

Torrential rain and floods also caused damage to the 197,930 acre agricultural land in parts of the province.

Highlighting the government prompt response to the catastrophe, the Chief Secretary noted that even before the pre-monsoon due to the forecast of rains, the vacations of the staff of all the concerned institutions were cancelled.

As many as 17,500 people affected by heavy rain have been rescued while the Federal government and the provincial government have announced Rs ten million compensation for the dead people. Compensation will also be given to those whose property and livestock have been damaged.

"Meetings are being held with the deputy commissioners on a daily basis," he said, adding that four relief camps have been set up in different areas facing the brunt of calamity. To provide them immediate relief, 10,645 tents and other goods have been given to the victims.

Abdul Aziz, however clarified that the provincial government and Pakistan Army helicopters are on standby but not being used due to bad weather.

He noted that section 144 has been implemented in the province. Heavy traffic between Quetta to Karachi is suspended as citizens are being requested to avoid unnecessary travel for ten days.

The CS expressing satisfaction over the response of district administration said that deputy commissioners of all districts are doing relief work. "If any officer shows negligence, action will be taken against him,".

It may be recalled that torrential rain starting from 13 June is continuing to play havoc in parts of the province. Labella, Khuzdar Jhal Magsi and its surrounding areas are the worst affected districts where heavy downpour and flooding has badly hit the human settlements destroying infrastructure and inundating hundreds of villages.

"Those died during the monsoon rains and flooding included 34 children, 30 women and 42 men," a report issued by PDMA said, adding 62 people suffered injuries.

The provincial government, district administration, PDMA and Pakistan Army have launched rescue, relief operations in the worst affected districts. However, due to the large scale of calamity, the relief operation is not yielding desired results as flood-stricken people still need more help from the government and international humanitarian organization for their rescue, relief and rehabilitation.

Due to damages caused to the main bridge at Lasbela and road in Khuzdar, Balochistan is cut off with Sindh Province. Large number of public and private transport is stranded at roads leading to Sindh.

Khair Mohammad Baloch, resident of Orgi area of Lasbela via telephone, told media persons that at least 100 people of his town were struck in the flash flood waiting for government assistance. "People are mounted on the trees to save their lives," he added.