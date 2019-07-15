Flashflood claims 23 lives in Muzaffarabad

Torrential rain and Flash floods caused destruction in Neelum valley leaving 23 people including 10 members of Tablighi jamat dead while more than dozen have been found missing

Muzaffarabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th July, 2019) Torrential rain and Flash floods caused destruction in Neelum valley leaving 23 people including 10 members of Tablighi jamat dead while more than dozen have been found missing.Among members of tablighi jamat who died in flash floods 5 were from Faisalabad, 4 from Lahore while 1 was from Sheikhupura.

Dozen of buildings including two Mosques were also swept away in the floods.

According to information cloud burst took place which caused heavy rain. Communication system got disrupted and mobile and internet service was suspended.

The bodies were swept away into River Neelum.Leswa market was totally destroyed by land sliding. Local administration and State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) director MR Saeed-ur-Rahman Qurashee confirmed that 23 people died while dozen of people including children and women have gone missing.