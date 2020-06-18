Flat gutted in fire at G-11/3

A residential flat was gutted in fire at sector G-11/3 on Thursday in area of Ramana police station causing loss to household items worth hundreds of thousands of rupees, a police source said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :A residential flat was gutted in fire at sector G-11/3 on Thursday in area of Ramana police station causing loss to household items worth hundreds of thousands of rupees, a police source said.

He said that fire engulfed flat no. 212 in street no. 212 at sector G-11/3 causing loss to furniture and other items. The reason of the fire could not be ascertained as the investigation was underway, the source said, adding that women Nabeela Humayun and three kids remained completely safe during this fire.