Flavoured Tea Becomes Popular Among Islooites

Sat 16th January 2021 | 06:40 PM

Flavoured tea becomes popular among Islooites

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :The trend of flavored tea is gaining popularity during the last few years especially during the Winter season with increased number of tea lovers visiting the cafes and stalls set up at the Federal capital.

The popular tea stalls, cafes, restaurants and kiosks in city are offering tea with different titles including Ginger, Cinnamon, Shahi, Shanshahi, Qalandari, Karak, Dabang, Jaggery while the `Tandoori Chaye' is still surpassing all these categories.   Shahan Khan, a frequent visitor of the most popular, Tandoori Tea stall in F-7 Markaz said "Visiting this tea stall open air with my friends is always a fun and we all enjoy flavored Tandoori Chaye here during gossips." He said "I can't resist the aroma of flavoured `Tandoori Chaye' while going through this place and always sit here and enjoy hustle and bustle of this market, nice ambience and music available at this stall specially." The recipe of `Tandoori Chaye' available here is unique one as the young boy at the stall heat up the small clay pots in a pre-heated Tandoor and then pour the tea every time on the heated pot till the time it breaks and smoky aroma and taste of the broken clay pot enters into the tea, he said while talking to APP.

Although chicken corn soup, 'Gajar Ka halwa', fish, dry fruits and many other items are the most popular winter delights and liked by most of the people but during the last few years, Tandoori Chaye has became a source of attraction for majority.

Beenish, a young girl said "Having tea frequently has become a tradition for most of the people especially in winter and for me it's not merely a tradition but an addiction." She said "I along with my friends often visit Trail 5 only for having aromatic `Jaggery tea' and fritters (pakoras) and enjoy the natural ambience of the place. Jaggery tea is also good for health." Research reveals that the tea is the second largest drink consumed by the people on the earth and it is originated in Southwest China where it was used as a medicinal drink.

Black tea, spiced tea, green tea, `Jaggery tea', Kashmiri tea, Tandoori tea and Doodh Patti are the varieties liked by most of the people in Pakistan.

