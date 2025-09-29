Flawed policies leaving India behind amid emerging realities in the region & beyond: IRS Report

(@FahadShabbir)

A recent report by the Institute of Regional Studies (IRS), Building Peace in South Asia: Post-Pahalgam Scenario, argues that India’s policies are contributing to its growing marginalization both within the region and globally

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) A recent report by the Institute of Regional Studies (IRS), Building Peace in South Asia: Post-Pahalgam Scenario, argues that India’s policies are contributing to its growing marginalization both within the region and globally.

The report, the outcome of a joint dialogue between IRS and the Beaconhouse Centre for Policy Research (BCPR) following the May 2025 crisis between Pakistan and India, brings together insights from leading Pakistani experts.

It assesses the regional crisis in depth and suggests a way forward for Pakistan, said a press release issued here on Monday.

Launching the report, IRS President Ambassador Jauhar Saleem stated that the May 2025 military escalation revealed a shift in India’s strategic doctrine—from a nuclear-calibrated, status-quo approach to a more assertive, risk-tolerant posture. He cited Operation Sindoor as an example of India’s attempt to reshape deterrence by raising costs for Pakistan. Ambassador Saleem underscored Pakistan’s measured and responsible response, which prioritized regional stability while safeguarding national sovereignty and reaffirming the country’s commitment to principled peace.

Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed observed that India’s flawed policies are increasingly isolating it in South Asia and beyond.

He also noted a shift in U.S. policy, pointing out that the previous American administration had withdrawn India’s strategic cover. This, he argued, left Indian policymakers aware that Washington would not support a high-stakes confrontation with China—marking a dramatic recalibration in India’s strategic outlook.

Ambassador Aizaz Ahmed Chaudhry, Chairman of the Sanober Institute, praised IRS and BCPR for producing what he described as a resourceful document outlining practical strategies for the future. He highlighted cross-border terrorism as a continuing point of contention and voiced concern about the possibility of renewed Indian aggression, potentially driven by domestic grievances and the pursuit of national prestige.

Ambassador Mansoor Ahmed Khan, Director of BCPR, stressed the importance of Pakistan leveraging its strategic position to serve as a hub for regional integration. He advocated deeper engagement with South Asian nations such as Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Nepal, and Bhutan—countries that India has traditionally sought to align with in efforts to isolate Pakistan.

The launch event was attended by a large number of diplomats, former ambassadors, scholars, researchers, media, and university students.