Flaws in NAB Laws to be removed through discussion between government, lawmakers: Azam Swati

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan Swati on Monday urged the Opposition to sit with the government for debate on laws about National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and to remove flaws form it with mutual discussion

He stated this while winding up debate on a motion under Rule 218 in Senate regarding recent wave of alleged political victimization and denial of fundamental rights to members of Opposition parties and revocation of citizenship of a former member of Parliament.

The minister said that Opposition parties remained involved in politically victimizing each other in past and had been trying now to stop the accountability process by standing with each other.

Their purpose was to undermine efforts of highlighting Kashmir and resolve other national issues, he added.

Azam Swati appealed the Chairman NAB to strengthen the prosecution of NAB and to take action across the board.

He said that NAB was an independent institution and anyone having involvement in corrupt practices should not be spared.

He said that Ehtesab Bureau headed by Saif ur Rehman was used in past for political victimization and those starting politics through the support of dictators should not tell us about political moves.

The minister said the verdict in Jehangir Tareen case was accepted despite reservations. Though the entire money trail was presented during this particular but the decision went against Jehangir Tareen as the then Chief Justice perhaps wished to have good name than Imran Khan.

Azam Swati said that he politically remained affiliated with JUI-F for nine years but they could not claim anything wrong about me.

He said that entrainment expenditure of his office was absolutely zero because the money of poor people of Pakistan and tax payers could not be used for such purposes.

The minister said that politics on religious issues should be avoided but honest practices in politics should be encouraged. He also spoke about cancellation of citizenship of former Senator Hafiz Hamd Ullah and said that such acts was condemnable and delay in serving notices with so much delay in improper.