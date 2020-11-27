Flea markets get crowded with arrival of winter

With the arrival of winter season, the flea markets and makeshift setups at various places in the provincial capital have been crowded with people, who are coming to purchase warm clothes from there

The flea markets, locally called Landa Bazaars, sell secondhand and used clothes imported from the European countries as well as the USA. A shopkeeper, Saleem Khan, running his business at Naulakha Chowk near Haji Camp, told APP on Friday that people started coming to the flea markets for buying warm clothes late this year due to coronavirus pandemic.

However, he added, now a large number of people were visiting these markets and purchasing used clothes, shoes, coats, jackets and caps.

Saima Khawar, a woman who had come to the market along with her children, said that this year clothes were expansive compared with the previous years. However, she added, these used clothes were comparatively cheap and affordable than the new clothes.

Another woman, Rimsha Tariq said that she mostly purchases clothes and shoes from flea markets as their quality is always good. She said that though prices had increased than the last year, she felt comfortable in buying such clothes.

Fasihuddin, a student of the Punjab University, said that he always bought shirts, sweaters and jerseys from the flea market due to their better quality and comparatively less prices. He said that prices of the used items were different in all flea markets. He claimed that the flea market near Mayo Hospital was a good market, but there prices were high compared to those at Naulakha Chowk market.

To a question, he said that containers from abroad usually arrive at the Old Landa Bazaar, situated at Delhi Gate, where sorting was carried out and clothes were sent to the appropriate areas, according to their evaluation and worth. He said that billions of Dollars were involved in this business; however, this year business was slow due to coronavirus pandemic across the world.

Popular flea markets in the city are situated in different parts of the city like Old Landa Bazaar, Naulakha Chowk, Near Mayo Hospital, Chungi Amarsadhu, Neelum Cinema, Samanabad, Chowk Yateem Khana and other places.

Several items including clothes, shoes, cutlery, kitchen utensils, crockery, jackets and other products, imported from different countries, are available in the flea markets.