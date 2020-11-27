UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Flea Markets Get Crowded With Arrival Of Winter

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 05:34 PM

Flea markets get crowded with arrival of winter

With the arrival of winter season, the flea markets and makeshift setups at various places in the provincial capital have been crowded with people, who are coming to purchase warm clothes from there

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :With the arrival of winter season, the flea markets and makeshift setups at various places in the provincial capital have been crowded with people, who are coming to purchase warm clothes from there.

The flea markets, locally called Landa Bazaars, sell secondhand and used clothes imported from the European countries as well as the USA. A shopkeeper, Saleem Khan, running his business at Naulakha Chowk near Haji Camp, told APP on Friday that people started coming to the flea markets for buying warm clothes late this year due to coronavirus pandemic.

However, he added, now a large number of people were visiting these markets and purchasing used clothes, shoes, coats, jackets and caps.

Saima Khawar, a woman who had come to the market along with her children, said that this year clothes were expansive compared with the previous years. However, she added, these used clothes were comparatively cheap and affordable than the new clothes.

Another woman, Rimsha Tariq said that she mostly purchases clothes and shoes from flea markets as their quality is always good. She said that though prices had increased than the last year, she felt comfortable in buying such clothes.

Fasihuddin, a student of the Punjab University, said that he always bought shirts, sweaters and jerseys from the flea market due to their better quality and comparatively less prices. He said that prices of the used items were different in all flea markets. He claimed that the flea market near Mayo Hospital was a good market, but there prices were high compared to those at Naulakha Chowk market.

To a question, he said that containers from abroad usually arrive at the Old Landa Bazaar, situated at Delhi Gate, where sorting was carried out and clothes were sent to the appropriate areas, according to their evaluation and worth. He said that billions of Dollars were involved in this business; however, this year business was slow due to coronavirus pandemic across the world.

Popular flea markets in the city are situated in different parts of the city like Old Landa Bazaar, Naulakha Chowk, Near Mayo Hospital, Chungi Amarsadhu, Neelum Cinema, Samanabad, Chowk Yateem Khana and other places.

Several items including clothes, shoes, cutlery, kitchen utensils, crockery, jackets and other products, imported from different countries, are available in the flea markets.

Related Topics

USA Delhi World Business Punjab Student Women Market All From Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif offers mother's funeral prayer in Lon ..

3 minutes ago

MediaTek set to Power Premium Gaming Smartphones i ..

13 minutes ago

Shoaib Akhtar lashes out at New Zealand for threat ..

17 minutes ago

Four arrested for illegal LPG decanting in rawalpi ..

2 minutes ago

Rawalpindi becomes first city to join 'Global Well ..

2 minutes ago

CPO holds 'Khuli Kutchery' at CPO office

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.