Fleecing public earns 2 brothers 6 years in prison with Rs.9.9 million fine

The National Accountability Court here Friday convicted 2 brothers with 6 years imprisonment sentence for each besides payment of Rs.9.9 million fine

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :The National Accountability Court here Friday convicted 2 brothers with 6 years imprisonment sentence for each besides payment of Rs.9.9 million fine.

According to details, the convicts Rizwan Ahmed Khan and Nayyar Ahmed Khan swindled millions of rupees from many people in the name of investment in their private beverage company.

The court ordered that if the convicts did not pay the amount of penalty than their properties would be confiscated and auctioned. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) filed reference against the convicts in 2016.