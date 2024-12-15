Fleeing accused held upon return from Saudi Arabia

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) A wanted man in a financial fraud case was arrested upon his return to the country from Saudi Arabia.

The fugitive, Muhammad Asad, had been evading arrest for two years in a dishonored cheque and financial transaction case registered by Faisalabad Police.

The police had placed the proclaimed offender's details on the Passport Control List, contacted Interpol for a Red Notice, and successfully apprehended him at Sialkot Airport upon his return from Saudi Arabia.

A police spokesperson confirmed that the total number of fugitives arrested from abroad this year had reached 98.