Fleeing Corona Suspect Caught,quarantined In Sindh

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 08:22 PM

Fleeing corona suspect caught,quarantined in Sindh

Police and rangers tracked suspect patient of corona allegedly escaped from Isolation Ward from Islamabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :Police and rangers tracked suspect patient of corona allegedly escaped from Isolation Ward from Islamabad.

The suspect corona patient was identified as Murtaza Khaskheli a resident of Sehwan.

Deputy Commissioner Abrar Ahmed Jaffar said that on information of presence of suspect Corona patient in Awami Express, the train was stopped at outer signal near Taj Colony. The special team comprising police, rangers and District Health Department was wearing special dress to take custody of the patient. The suspect Murtaza Khaskheli was unloaded and shifted to Isolation Ward.

