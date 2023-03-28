UrduPoint.com

Fleeing Robber Arrested In Injured Condition After Shootout With Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 28, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Fleeing robber arrested in injured condition after shootout with police

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :A fleecing robber was arrested in injured condition after a brief encounter with police near the heavy mechanical complex (HMC) in the limits of Taxila Police station in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to the police spokesman, three masked men equipped with pistols riding on a motorcycle snatched mobile and cash from Afzal and fled away. As the victim made a call on rescue 15, a team of Taxila Police led by station house officer Sarmad Ilyas intercepted the fleecing robbers near the canal, and after a brief exchange of fire, one of the robbers was arrested in injured condition while two of his accompanies managed to flee from the crime scene successfully.

Station house officer Sarmad Ilyas informed that the arrested robber was identified as Hazrat Khan - an Afghan national. He said that the suspect was earlier arrested and sent to jail in many robbery, dacoity and street crime cases and now was on the bail. Responding to a question, he said that the injured robber's condition is out of danger and was admitted to a local hospital in police custody.

