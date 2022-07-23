UrduPoint.com

Fleet Of 20 New Buses To Be Added To Green, Blue Lines Service Within A Week: CDA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 23, 2022 | 08:35 PM

At least 20 more buses were being included to the current fleet of Green and Blue Line bus service within a week to meet the ever increasing rush of commuters, Capital Development Authority (CDA) news release said on Saturday

These directives were issued to the concerned by CDA Chairman Aamir Ali Ahmed during his visit to Blue and Green Line service station at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

The chairman was told that right now eight Blue Line buses were carrying the total load of 5,800 passengers per day.

Likewise eight buses of Green Line were accommodating nearly 6,000 passengers daily.

The chairman inspected various other routes and bus stops of Islamabad bus services and directed ensuring optimum facilities to specially-abled passengers at bus stops.

The chairman CDA and officers boarded the orange bus from N5 station to G-13 station. The chairman appreciated the work of horticulture department, and instructed the metro team to serve the people with dedication as no lapse in this regard would be tolerated.

