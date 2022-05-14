UrduPoint.com

Fleet Of 49 Sindh People's Intra District Bus Service Has Arrived In Karachi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 14, 2022 | 02:10 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) :Sindh Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon accompanied by Provincial Minister for Labour, Saeed Ghani, on Thursday inspected the buses arrived from China the Karachi port.

Secretary Transport, Abdul Haleem Shaikh, MD Sindh Mass Transit Authority, Capt (retd) Altaf Hussain Sario, Project Director National Transmission Company, Sohaib Shafiq and others were also present on the occasion.

Memon congratulated the Karachiites on the arrival of buses under the initiative of Sindh government. The fleet of 49 Sindh People's Intra District Bus Service has arrived out of a total 240 in the first phase of the project while more buses will arrive next week. The full fleet of people's bus service will arrive by June 20.

He added that complete fleet consisting 20 buses of Abdul Sattar Edhi Orange Line fleet have also arrived.

He announced that the People's Intra-District Bus Service will be launched soon while buses of Orange Line will begin operation as soon as the civil work on the route is completed.

Memon said that PPP's Sindh government will soon resolve the long standing issue of public transport of Karachi.

Memon said that the citizens of Karachi will have access to modern, safe and comfortable public transport facility once these BRT projects are completed.

The minister said that the mega transport schemes are being introduced in rural and urban areas of the province. In a few years, best transport infrastructure will be completed in the province to facilitate the commuters.

Provincial Minister for labour, Saeed Ghani also extended congratulations to the citizens of Karachi saying that the BRT projects were delayed for long time.

The labour minister urged the citizens of Karachi to consider these buses as their own property and protect them like their own assets so that buses could be maintained in a better way.

