UrduPoint.com

Fleet Of 86 New Buses To Be Added To BRT Service: Spokesperson

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 09, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Fleet of 86 new buses to be added to BRT service: Spokesperson

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :At least 86 more new buses would be included to the fleet of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) service to facilitate commuters in the city.

Spokesperson of BRT, Saddaf Kamil, said that manufacturing of 86 new buses was in last stage and would be imported from China. Moreover, according to the spokesperson, from influx of new buses, total BRT buses would be 244.

The new buses route would be from the Saddar area to Pishtakhara after getting No Objection Certificate (NOC) from Cantonment board and the other route would start from Pir Zakori bridge to Malak Saad station Firdous, while the new route would be notified on the directives of KP Urban Mobility Authority permission.

More than 250,000 commuters are traveling in BRT on daily basis including 25 percent women, the spokesperson added.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa China Noc Saddar Women From

Recent Stories

Sonakshi's engagement rumours storm into social m ..

Sonakshi's engagement rumours storm into social media

1 hour ago
 Pakistan reports first case of Omicron sub-variant

Pakistan reports first case of Omicron sub-variant

1 hour ago
 Ashtar Ausaf Ali appointed as AGP

Ashtar Ausaf Ali appointed as AGP

2 hours ago
 IHC orders PM to review appointment of Hanif Abbas ..

IHC orders PM to review appointment of Hanif Abbasi as SAPM

2 hours ago
 Pakistan team's tour to Sri Lanka limited to two m ..

Pakistan team's tour to Sri Lanka limited to two matches

2 hours ago
 Celebs mark Mother’s day

Celebs mark Mother’s day

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.