Fleet of double-decker buses to arrive in Karachi in coming weeks: Sharjeel

Sindh Senior Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon on Tuesday said that the provincial government with the support of the World Bank is working day and night on the Yellow Line BRT project

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Sindh Senior Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon on Tuesday said that the provincial government with the support of the World Bank is working day and night on the Yellow Line BRT project.

Talking to media persons during his visit to review Yellow Line BRT Development work, he said that work on depots and other construction activities is in full swing, while the bridge named after the late Senator Taj Haider is in the final stages of completion and the government aims to complete this bridge within a week and open it to the public.

He said the Pakistan People’s Party-led Sindh government is committed to providing modern travel facilities to the people of Karachi. This week, “Pink Scooters” will be distributed specifically for women, free of charge, to help them meet their travel needs more comfortably. In addition, a large fleet of double-decker buses and electric buses will also arrive in Karachi in the coming weeks.

Sharjeel Inam Memon said that during President Asif Ali Zardari’s recent visit to China, important meetings were held to discuss establishing manufacturing plants in Sindh for the production of electric and regular buses. According to him, this step will not only improve travel facilities but also create local employment opportunities.

He further said that Chinese investors have shown strong interest in the Dhabeji Special Economic Zone, where new industries will be established, creating jobs for the youth. President Zardari, during his China visit, particularly stressed the need to set up more industries to boost Pakistan’s economy and to train local manpower in China so they can secure employment opportunities.

In response to a question, the Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that large projects often face hurdles such as utility transfers.

The Red Line project, he noted, also faced similar issues. PTCL and K-Electric demanded millions of rupees, which delayed progress. He said the government is in constant contact with the institutions to resolve these issues and has directed the secretary to settle the current dispute with K-Electric within 24 hours.

Sharjeel Inam Memon said that after the inauguration of the Senator Taj Haider Bridge, Jam Sadiq Bridge will be demolished and rebuilt in a modern style. He explained that the new bridge will feature separate tracks for pedestrians, cyclists, and motorcyclists to ensure safe and convenient facilities for citizens.

Regarding the attack on senor anchor Imtiaz Mir, he said the Sindh government took immediate action, and case is also being registered, and will ensure that those responsible are arrested. He expressed his best wishes for the injured anchorperson and assured that the government will provide full support for his recovery.

Speaking on the murders of three transgender people, the Senior Minister said these were isolated incidents and their motives are under investigation. He stressed that the government will not spare the perpetrators under any circumstances.

Sharjeel Inam Memon also noted that during President Zardari’s visit to China, detailed discussions took place on expanding cooperation in energy, agriculture, and solid waste management. He described the visit as highly successful, adding that major projects in these sectors would soon be launched.

Commenting on the use of inappropriate language by a journalist from Punjab, he said such behavior was regrettable. He noted that while policies may be debated, no one has the right to target an entire community. He emphasized that the priority right now should be helping flood victims rather than engaging in political disputes.