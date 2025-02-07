Open Menu

Flexible, Grant-based Support To Developing Countries Vital For Resilience, Sustainable Development: PM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 07, 2025 | 06:30 PM

Flexible, grant-based support to developing countries vital for resilience, sustainable development: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday reiterated his call for more predictable, flexible, and grant-based financial support for developing countries to enable them to build resilient infrastructure and invest in sustainable development.

"Without such support, the path to climate adaption and green transformation will remain elusive," the prime minister said in a video message at the two-day "Breathe Pakistan International Climate Change Conference, organized by the Dawn Media Group.

He told the international gathering that Pakistan’s climate story embodied a "cruel paradox" as its emissions were less than one percent and yet it was one of the most climate-affected countries with climate change-induced floods, glacial meltdown, blistering heatwaves and soil-craking droughts.

He recalled that two years ago, one-third of Pakistan was submerged in floodwaters, displacing 33 million people and claiming 1,700 innocent lives.

This tragedy transformed climate change from a distant threat to an urgent call to action, he added.

Lauding the organisers for hosting the conference to contemplate “one of the most pressing challenges of our times”, the prime minister said that his government had inherited robust frameworks including the "National Climate Change Policy 2021" and the "National Adaptation Plan 2023" which alone were not enough.

He said that after recognising implementation gaps, the government prioritised governance reforms, policy execution, and capacity-building initiatives.

"The initiatives like the 5Es and 5Cs are rooted in our homegrown transformation plan, Uraan Pakistan. We are integrating climate resilience into energy, equity, connectivity, and development," he remarked.

The prime minister concluded by emphasising to make the event a resounding call to action to ensure a cleaner, greener, and more resilient Pakistan for generations to come.

Recent Stories

Fitch Ratings confirms Pakistan's economic stabili ..

Fitch Ratings confirms Pakistan's economic stability

16 minutes ago
 Emirates Society of Ophthalmology launches 'ESTBEC ..

Emirates Society of Ophthalmology launches 'ESTBEC' initiative for eye health ad ..

31 minutes ago
 Russia announces gas reserves sufficient for over ..

Russia announces gas reserves sufficient for over 100 years

31 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi's SWAAC ELSO Conference focuses on AI us ..

Abu Dhabi's SWAAC ELSO Conference focuses on AI uses in ECMO programme

31 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders takes part in Internation ..

Muslim Council of Elders takes part in International Religious Freedom Summit in ..

31 minutes ago
 Hungarian State Secretary lauds Pakistan Armed For ..

Hungarian State Secretary lauds Pakistan Armed Forces’ professionalism

38 minutes ago
UAE Federal Supreme Court approves extradition of ..

UAE Federal Supreme Court approves extradition of Mehdi Charafa to Republic of F ..

46 minutes ago
 DEWA, PMI partner to strengthen project management ..

DEWA, PMI partner to strengthen project management excellence, sustainability in ..

1 hour ago
 UOS signs agreement with Royal College of Surgeons ..

UOS signs agreement with Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh

2 hours ago
 Govt once again offers PTI another opportunity to ..

Govt once again offers PTI another opportunity to hold negotiations

2 hours ago
 DIFC launches Dubai Financial Experts Program to d ..

DIFC launches Dubai Financial Experts Program to develop national leaders in fin ..

2 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Zayed inaugurates Burjeel Orthopedic In ..

Nahyan bin Zayed inaugurates Burjeel Orthopedic Institute at Burjeel Medical Cit ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan